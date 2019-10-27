Sepio Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,605 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

