Sepio Capital LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roku by 1,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,087.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,726. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Roku stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,671.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

