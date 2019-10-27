Sepio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $148.74 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

