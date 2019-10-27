Sepio Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $301.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,131,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,438,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.43. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

