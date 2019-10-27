Sepio Capital LLC Buys 8,340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $156.31. 373,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,907. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.