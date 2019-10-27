Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 20,406 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $29,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 4,375,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

