SelfSell (SSC) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00035605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.