Selfkey Price Tops $0.0014 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Binance and Tidex. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.91 million and $162,486.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037542 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.52 or 0.05364343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031638 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,973,735 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

