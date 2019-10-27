Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $102.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

