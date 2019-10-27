Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 716,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.