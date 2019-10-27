Scotiabank Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.31.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 652,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

