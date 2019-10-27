Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,025.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 572,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,218. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.