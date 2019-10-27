Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,747,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

