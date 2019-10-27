Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 525,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

