Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

