Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

