SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Trading Up 0.9%

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.25, approximately 35,786 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 108,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.27.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

