Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

UG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut United-Guardian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United-Guardian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.