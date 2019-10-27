salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

NYSE CRM opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $97,377.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $41,528,353 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

