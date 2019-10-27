Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 65.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 87,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.39. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

