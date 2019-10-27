Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $89.39. 803,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

