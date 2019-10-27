Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 882 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 385,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

