Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 982,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.