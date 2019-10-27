Ruff Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

