Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,873. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

