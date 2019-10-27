Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

NYSE SBI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

