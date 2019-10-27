Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.45 ($62.15).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €52.88 ($61.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

