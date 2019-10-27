Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,416 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 715.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

