Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $614,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of MeiraGTx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $349,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.11. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

