Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$127.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$123.64.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$96.46 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 143,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$121.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,374,575.11. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,592,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,206,030,459.44. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total value of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,902,254.20. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

