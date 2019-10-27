Royal Bank of Canada Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $165.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

