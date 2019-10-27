Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $286.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $286.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.10.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,919. ServiceNow has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $5,725,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $315,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

