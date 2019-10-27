Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neenah were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 51.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Neenah by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 32.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Neenah by 182.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.29. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, SVP Julie Schertell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $97,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,258.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 20,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $1,380,061.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,866.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,604. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

