Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,521 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 4,811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,744,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,240 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

SWIR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.