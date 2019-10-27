Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $334.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day moving average of $357.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.