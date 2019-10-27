Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.80.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $334.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

