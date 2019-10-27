Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,473 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,060,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PVH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,929,000 after buying an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after buying an additional 1,055,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PVH by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after buying an additional 627,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

