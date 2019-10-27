Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

