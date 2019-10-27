Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $873,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.