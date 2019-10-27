Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,086 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.00.

NYSE TFX opened at $321.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total value of $2,463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,769. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

