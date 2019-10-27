Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 12,243 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.42. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

