Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $458,112.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $458,112.00 and $386.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00198488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01499169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00107995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

