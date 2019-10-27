Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 27.79%.

RVSB opened at $7.19 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Lee Nies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

