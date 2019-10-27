Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of D. R. Horton worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Park National Corp OH increased its position in D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 33.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

