Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $33,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $547,950 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.