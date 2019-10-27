Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Entergy worth $41,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR opened at $120.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

