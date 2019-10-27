Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

