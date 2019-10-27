Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,008 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $34,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 464,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $39,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $34,132,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock worth $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $165.69 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

