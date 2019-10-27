Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,971 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of CDNS opened at $65.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,958,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

