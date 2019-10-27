RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Up 1.6%

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

